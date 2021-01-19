Biden’s Plan in the First 100 Days: Stimulus Checks, COVID-19 Relief and Fixing Damage Done by Trump

Photo : Olivier Douliery ( Getty Images )

We’ve had to wait four years to get an adult in the White House, and now, on the heels of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, let’s take a look at the incoming president’s first 100 days in office.



Stimulus checks

We can argue about the amount promised versus the amount expected to be sent out (I see you The Root readers and I hear you) but one thing has been clear since COVID-19 came through with its nasty ass potato salad, Biden has been adamant about getting money to the people. In fact, he’s declared that this will be his first order of business. Biden has reportedly drafted a $1.9 trillion dollar proposal that has already been passed around Congress to try to get everyone on board with the idea so there will be no holdup in the voting. But don’t expect money to start flowing until mid-to-late February and possibly well into March.



Responding to COVID-19

Sorry overly white states, but, in the interest of the rest of America that doesn’t want to get the goddamn coronavirus, Biden will issue a mask mandate on federal property and inter-state travel, CBS News reports. He’s also expected to “extend nationwide restrictions on home evictions and foreclosures; Continue to pause student loan payments.”



I haven’t had to pay a student loan in so long that I forgot that I owed a student loan. Like an ex that you can’t stand, student loans just came back up in my memory like “Hey, Steve” and I almost vomited.



Overturning Trump Actions

Trump did a lot of fuckshit while he was in office and Biden is looking to undo as much as he can in the first 100 days. Like rejoining the Paris climate agreement. Why did we leave it in the first place? Who knows, but much like leaving Netflix, the Paris Climate agreement knew we would be back. And here we are.



Biden will end the “Muslim ban” on travel because it was racist AF and should’ve never happened.



We will also rejoin the World Health Organization because it’s the fucking World Health Organization and why wouldn’t we want to be apart of that?



Immigration

Biden is set to unveil an immigration bill on his first day that will provide “an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.”



The major legislation will fulfill a campaign promise important to Latino voters and other immigrant communities just four years after President “I hate everyone who isn’t white” issued draconian immigration policies, locked migrant children in cages and had no problem demanding mass deportations. This would be the fastest path to citizenship in recent years.



Other Promises of Importance

Biden will sign executive orders on day 1 to “formulate a plan to achieve 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050” and “Repeal transgender military ban enacted by President Trump” and “restore Obama-era guidance for transgender students in schools, to protect students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity.”



More 100-day moves from CBS News (light bars):



Economic recovery: Initiate “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan in February, during a joint session of Congress. Released during the general election, the plan called for spending trillions on American-made products, health services and infrastructure updates. Climate: Organize a “climate world summit” to push world leaders to more aggressively tackle climate change, specifically addressing global shipping and aviation emissions. This is one of the priorities Mr. Biden has established that does not require congressional approval. The new president also promised to “pressure” China to stop subsidizing coal and “outsourcing” pollution. Repealing tax cuts: In order to pay for many of these wish list items, Mr. Biden said he would fight for the repeal of the 2017 tax cuts, which would require action by Congress. He argued that the tax cuts favored wealthy Americans. Guns: After the FBI studies “loopholes” in the gun background check system, Mr. Biden said he would ask Congress to close the “loopholes” and also repeal liability protection for gun manufacturers, which would allow Americans to sue the gun industry if a gun is used in a crime. Biden also said he wants to “restructure” federal agencies that oversee gun laws. Violence: As a senator, Mr. Biden authored the Violence Against Women Act in 1994 to offer more protections for women. This legislation needs to be signed into law again. Biden said one key effort in the update would include greater protections for transgender women.