Biden Needs to Keep That Same Energy When He Meets With Republicans and Their COVID Relief Counter Offer

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

They were six years in power.



And during that time, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican senators didn’t just walk all over Democrats, they danced in our end zone and laughed at our tears.



So I’m going to need newly minted President Biden to keep that same energy during talks with the 10 Republican senators who want to counter his $1.9 trillion plan with their boo-boo-ass $618 billion proposal, which works out to be a third of what Biden and leading Democrats want. And, of course, that means cutting the stimulus from $1,400 to $1,000 and that number would go down if you’re making more than $40,000.



“Couples filing jointly would receive double that amount, with the amount tapering off for those making more than $80,000, up to $100,000. An additional $500 would be provided for every dependent child and adult. Previous rounds of direct payments were based on income reported on 2019 tax returns,” CBS News reports.



Advertisement

Because white people don’t want the rest of Americans to prosper—fuck prosper, they don’t want us to survive, they literally don’t want us to have anything. And I want Biden to treat them the same way they treated us. Hell, remember all those meetings Republicans had with then-President Trump that didn’t include one Democrat?



Yeah, fuck them but let’s continue.



The group of 10 Republicans led by Senator Susan Collins of Maine...wait, Susan Collins? Not the “I’m deeply concerned” Susan Collins? If she doesn’t go all the way over there and sit her ass down. I hate that she consistently has something to say when it helps people but can’t seem to find the words to condemn, oh, I don’t know, something miniscule like white insurrectionists.



G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

So I’m over all of this, but here is the rest of their bullshit proposal from CBS News:



The proposal would also extend expanded federal unemployment insurance to $300 per week through June 30, on top of state benefits. Mr. Biden has sought an extension of unemployment aid through September. The plan includes $160 billion for a national vaccine program, personal protective equipment production and expanded testing, as well as a $40 billion injection into the Paycheck Protection Program to provide loans to small businesses. It would also allocate $20 billion in an initiative to get children back to school, and extend expanded SNAP benefits through September at a cost of $3 billion. The GOP proposal does not include any funds allocated for state and local governments, and does not mention increasing the federal minimum wage, both key priorities in the administration’s package.

Advertisement

The senators who are with this boo boo-ass doctrine include “Rob Portman of Ohio, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Thom Tillis of North Carolina,” CBS News reports.



Hopefully, Biden listens to them for three full minutes and then kindly tells them to get the fuck out of his office, and when Collins looks offended, he can say that he too is “deeply concerned” about how slow she is moving to leave his damn office.

