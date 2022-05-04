In a press conference earlier today, President Biden went on the offense and spoke about the GOP’s Trump-shaped agenda, which he characterized as ‘extreme’ in an effort to set his administration with momentum heading into the midterm elections, Politico reports.

Advertisement

From Politico:

“Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are,” Biden said in remarks at the White House, seeking to tie the plan to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” tagline.

Biden also spoke about Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) “11 Point Plan to Rescue America”– something Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t even support. Scott’s plan would raise taxes on millions of American families, reduce the government workforce, outlaw asking about “gender identity” on government forms, and propose a sunset on all federal legislation every five years that would force Congress to reauthorize essential programs like Social Security and Medicare.

“Senator Rick Scott of Florida … released what he calls the ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s a MAGA agenda all right,” Biden said. “Let me tell you about this ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are.” “I think it is truly outrageous,” Biden said. “I’ve offered a different plan, a plan rooted in American values of fairness and decency.”

Biden set out proposals to pay for his domestic climate and social spending package by raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations and imposing a minimum tax on billionaires. He also reiterated his comments about the leaked Supreme Court opinion and wondered what other rights would be on the chopping block.

“What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” Biden said. “Is that legit under the way the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked?”