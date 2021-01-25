Biden Looking to Speed Up $20 Bills Featuring Harriet Tubman

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), center, and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) rally with fellow House Democrats to demand that American abolitionist heroine Harriet Tubman’s image be put on the $20 bill outside the U.S. Treasury Department June 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

America wanted to see Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, but the Trump White House was so racist they couldn’t stomach the idea of a Black woman, especially a Black woman who helped free so many slaves, on American currency.



Well, the Trump presidency is in America’s rearview and it looks like the Biden administration is looking for “ways to speed” the release of $20 bills featuring Tubman. I’m telling you now if Tubman bills are out when the Biden administration hands out the next stimmy, I will ask for the entire $1,400 in Tubmans.



“It’s important that our notes, our money — if people don’t know what a note is — reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday, CNN reports.



Former President Barack Obama introduced the idea in 2016. But, of course, the Trump administration was on some fuckshit.



From CNN:



In a 2018 interview at the Economic Club of Washington, Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dodged when asked about progress with regard to the new bill, saying, “We haven’t made any decisions as to whether we’ll change the bill, or won’t change the bill.” Mnuchin later said the bill wouldn’t be unveiled until 2028 because of “technical issues.” But The New York Times reported in 2019 that in fact the “basic design already on paper most likely could have satisfied the goal of unveiling” the redesigned note by 2020. The paper said it obtained an image of the new note from a former department official, which “depicts Tubman in a dark coat with a wide collar and a white scarf.” According to the paper, the design “was completed in late 2016.”

I also can’t mention this without noting that the NAACP, along with the Trump administration, can GTFOH.

OK, goodbye.

