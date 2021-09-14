President Joe Biden did an event in Idaho Monday, so of course that means he made up some kind of connection to the state and got called out and they need to keep Weekend at Biden’s off the mic.



For some reason— partly because the president stay lying and partly because he’s a life-hyper— during a wildfire-focused event, Biden claimed that his “first job offer” came from the local lumber and wood products business Boise Cascade, but the company says it has “no record” of that being true, New York Post reports.



“Biden, who is renowned for sharing memories that did not happen, said he regularly mentioned the job offer to his Senate colleague from Idaho, the late Democratic Sen. Frank Church,”



“I used to tell [late Democratic Sen.] Frank Church this, I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted— my wife, deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we— not a joke— it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade,” Biden said.



He added: “And in the meantime, there was a war going on. Anyway. But the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank.”



Meanwhile, Boise Cascade is like “we don’t know you.”



“We have no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company,” Boise Cascade spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl told The Post. “We checked our system internally and nothing has turned up.”



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Also, t he Post couldn’t find any record of Biden ever talking about this in the history of his life. They literally searched the news archives and his 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep” and there was no mention of the company or the dream of moving to Idaho.



I have an idea of why; it rhymes with Biden. Let me help out the people on the back of the bus: Biden is lying, and I don’t know if he lies because he’s a liar or if he really believes these stories of his life to be true.



Either way, like a drunk best man, they’ve got to get Biden off the mic.



Tschampl, the company’s spokeswoman didn’t want to claim Biden was an outright liar, she noted that the president could’ve sought “employment with the company but that records were lost when the company dropped some of its past projects, such as concrete, plastics and textile divisions.”



“We had a diverse portfolio in the ’60s and early ’70s … so my guess is any records have been purged or transferred for the businesses/projects we are no longer involved in,” she said, the Post reports.



“I would not want to speculate about what type of role he may have applied for in 1972. Today we are a wood products manufacturer and wholesale distributor of building materials.”



The Post listed a few other times Biden embellished his life:



Biden has a record of inaccurate or embellished claims. He dropped out of his first presidential campaign in 1988 due to a scandal involving plagiarism of speeches and a law school paper and controversy about claims he made about his academic record. But as the nation’s oldest-ever president, Biden’s mental acuity also is a frequent matter of public debate. Biden this month falsely claimed that he remembered “spending time at” and “going to” the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the October 2018 mass murder of 11 people. After the synagogue said he did not visit, the White House said he misspoke and was referring to a 2019 phone call with the congregation’s rabbi. In one infamous misstatement, Biden in 2020 claimed he “had the great honor of being arrested” in South Africa when he was “trying to get to see [Nelson Mandela] on Robbens Island,” where Mandela was in prison until 1990. He said Mandela thanked him for it. Later, he admitted that it was untrue.

Wait, did Biden say he was arrested in South Africa while trying to see Nelson Mandela? OK, now we know that this nigga just be lying.





