Beyoncé Pays $100k for Late Night Metro Runs To Get BeyHive Home Safe

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour has created memorable moments and drama during its trek around the world, however, this is probably not what Washington DC fans had in mind when they bought their tickets. On Sunday, severe weather, including lightning, led to a shelter-in-place announcement at FedEx Field and nearly a two-hour delay in the start of the concert.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order,” the stadium posted on X. “Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

With the show delayed, fans didn’t have to wait long to find out if they still had a ride home. Metro released a statement announcing that trains would run for an extra hour.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the statement read. “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

Turns out it was the “Break My Soul” singer herself who made sure her fans got home safely. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.” Metro said in the statement.

Beyoncé’s swing through the DC/Maryland area was another star-studded stop on her record-breaking tour, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were among the power players who showed up for the Renaissance. The VP went full BeyHive in a gold sequin top and white trousers. Harris posted a message on her official VP account, writing, “To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyoncé, thank you for a fun date night.”

That’s right, even the most powerful people in the world are in awe of Queen Bey.