As awards season moves full steam ahead, we’re getting a very clear picture of who the real contenders are. Now, the Academy has added to the debate with the release of its Oscar shortlists.



Ten categories, including Documentary Feature, International Film, Animated, Live Action and Documentary Shorts, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound and Visual Effects are narrowed down to a shortlist of possible nominees, and some of our favorites have made the cut.

“Be Alive” from King Richard by Beyoncé, Kid Cudi & Jay-Z “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall, Jennifer Hudson “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect and “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the names in the Original Song category.

Summer of Soul continues its critically acclaimed year, making the cut in Documentary Feature. Though it has stiff competition in Attica, Faya Dayi, Flee and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

The shortlist mentions did provide a few surprises with Coming 2 America in Makeup & Hairstyling, and Candyman in Music Score.

As for the movies most of us have actually seen, those are usually relegated to the Visual Effects category, which includes all four 2021 Marvel blockbusters, The Matrix Resurrections and Godzilla vs Kong.

Daniel Craig’s final Bond outing No Time to Die received the most mentions with five, followed closely by Dune with four.

Be sure to come back for full coverage of the Academy Award nominations Feb. 8 and The Oscars airing March 27 on ABC.

Here are the shortlists:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Compartment No. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, The Good Boss

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“So May We Start?” from Annette

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” from Bruised

“Dream Girl” from Cinderella

“Beyond The Shore” from CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

SOUND

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

VISUAL EFFECTS

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home