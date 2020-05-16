Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Made Billboard History

Photo : Getty Images

In the midst of all the bad news that this year insists on bringing, black women have been bringing us spots of joy by being amazing and groundbreaking as usual.



Last weekend, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott reminded us the power of music and sisterhood in their Verzuz battle (which reportedly led to a tripling of the two artists’ usual streaming numbers).

On that same vein of black women getting their coins and their accolades, this week four of them accomplished a feat never before done in history by occupying the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

From Billboard:

Despite a tight race for No. 1 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 between Doja Cat’s “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, all four women combine for a share of history: This week marks the first in which four black female solo artists occupy the chart’s top two rungs.﻿ Before this week, the last time that multiple black women simultaneously infused the top two slots was more than a decade ago, again with Beyoncé in the mix. On the chart dated Jan 3, 2009, her “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)“ clocked its second of four weeks at No. 1, while former leader T.I.’s “Live Your Life,” featuring Rihanna, ranked at No. 2. Between that first chart week of 2009 and the latest survey, no black women doubled up in the top two as either lead or featured acts.

While this latest accomplishment may be old hat for Queen Bey, who has charted on the Billboard 100 every year since 1997 (starting with Destiny’s Child), it marks the first number 1 on the chart for rapper Nicki Minaj and the highest positions achieved by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, who are newcomers to the industry.

The artists celebrated their wins accordingly:



If you’re wondering why Nicki Minaj is asking about boobs, Doja Cat had promised thirsty fans that she would show some online titties if she managed to nab the number one spot on the Billboard 100. Unsurprisingly, she reneged.

Fortunately, we still have two certified bops in the form of the remixes to “Say So” and “Savage” to cope with that disappointment.

Shoutout to black women!