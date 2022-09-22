Organizations and groups have been coming together to draw awareness of the importance of the upcoming midterm elections. This is even more important considering Republican-led states have enacted many anti-voting changes to curb this momentum for future elections.

As NBC News notes, Ben and Jerry’s is rebranding its Change Is Brewing ice cream flavor that initially focused on racial justice reform. Now, the causes are protecting voting rights and encouraging young Black voter turnout. The ice cream will be distributed at historically Black colleges and universities, large cities, and rural communities across Southern states as part of the Black Voters Matter Fund’s “We Won’t Black Down” tour. The ice cream mixes cold brew coffee, marshmallows, and fudge brownie pieces. It should be on store shelves in the next few weeks.

From Ben and Jerry’s

Whether you’re excited about it, exhausted by it, or somewhere in between, you probably know that we’re closing in on what’s certain to be a historic midterm election. With more reasons than ever to make your voice heard, and with some states trying to make it harder to do so, we felt we needed to do something big to help out. That’s why we’re rebranding our fan-favorite Limited Batch flavor, Change is Brewing, to highlight the power of Black voters and encourage voter participation.

This isn’t the first time Ben and Jerry’s has worked on something voting rights related. In 2016, Ben & Jerry worked with Rev. William Barber II to launch its Empower Mint flavor, which aimed to create awareness about North Carolina’s voter ID law. US Activism Manager for the company Maroni Minter spoke about this initiative’s importance.

From Vermont Biz:

“It is precisely because of the power of the Black vote that a number of states — all controlled by Republicans — are trying so hard to suppress it,’’ said Maroni Minter, US Activism Manager for Ben & Jerry’s.

“That’s why today we are also excited to kick off a seven-week tour of Georgia in partnership with Black Voters Matter to engage voters across the state and connect them with information and tools they need to ensure that their vote is counted and their power is felt. And yes, there will be free ice cream.”