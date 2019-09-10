BedBugSummit Exterminated: Trump to Select New Location for G7 Following Criticism

Thanks to what he referred to “the hostile media & Democrat partners,” Poor POTUS will not hold next year’s G7 Summit at his Miami area Trump National Doral resort.

Two days after his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney audaciously announced the Group of 7 meeting of world leaders would take place at the financially troubled property, a swift reversal has been made following intense criticism.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders,” Donald John tweeted on Saturday — before promoting the popular resort’s amenities. “But, as usual, the hostile media & Democrat partners went CRAZY!”



“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” he added.



But even with the possible look of self-dealing corruption, the former reality star turned leader of the free world hinted that the so-called luxury golf resort would be a possible location for months.

But those plans are off the table as of now.



Perhaps it was the bed bugs.

On Friday, the hashtag #BedBugSummit was trending on Twitter after users lampooned a past allegation of bed bugs at the Doral, Florida venue.



In 2017, the Miami Herald reported that the re-vamped resort was settling a lawsuit with an insurance executive Eric Linder, who sued after being bitten by bed bugs. Trump said it was “a nasty rumor,” despite what legal documentation revealed.



Or those damn Democrats in the House and Senate, who quickly introduced legislation intended to block the use of the Doral with a a bill called “Trump’s Heist Undermines the G7,” or the Thug Act.

The new measure would have blocked the use of federal funds for the Group of 7 if the event were held at the Doral.



On Friday, Florida congresswoman Lois Frankel said in a statement that: “Mr. Trump is unashamed of his corruption…He is abusing the office of the presidency and violating law by directing millions of dollars of American and foreign money to his family enterprises by holding an important meeting of world leaders at his Doral resort.”

Since 1975 when the gathering began, previous G7 Summits have been held in Houston, Puerto Rico, Denver, Sea Island, Georgia and Camp David, near Maryland.

Camp David, as well as other locations, are now being considered for the June 2020 e vent .

Always getting digs in at America’s Forever President Barack Hussein Obama, Mulvaney said all of the attendees to the 2012 summit at Camp David believed it was a “miserable” venue.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Oct. 17 announcing that Trump National Doral Resort will host G7 Summit in 2020. Photo : Evan Vucci ( AP )

Whatever the location, major coins can me made.

A study by the University of Toronto in 2010 estimated that the summit, held that year as the Group of 8 in Huntsville, Ontario, would bring the area $300 million in benefits, the New York Times reported.

Trump bought The Doral out of bankruptcy in 2012, reportedly paying $150 million for the 800-acre property. Deutsche Bank reportedly helped fiancé more than $100 million in loans to help finance the project which has reportedly continued to struggle financially.



