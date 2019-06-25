Photo: Jacquelyn Martin (AP Photo)

In the revolving shitshow known as the Donald Trump White House, yet another liar press secretary has been chosen after current mouthpiece Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka “Suckabee,” announced in mid-June that she was leaving.

This is the third press secretary in as many years.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” First Lady Melania Trump tweeted early Tuesday afternoon. “She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse.”



Mrs. Trump ended her tweet with #BeBest, a ridiculous-sounding, if not totally antithetical phrase in Trump’s error-laden, hard-hearted, and totally embarrassing White House.

Advertisement

But anyway, the New York Times reports that Grisham is both loyal and combative, traits valued by the president:

Ms. Grisham joined the Trump campaign in 2015 and is one of the last remaining aides from Mr. Trump’s campaign still serving in the White House. She became a trusted aide after the Trumps moved into the White House, known for defending Mrs. Trump and the Trump family, and for her ability to keep the East Wing relatively free of leaks.

Advertisement

The Times also notes that Grisham “has emerged as a ferocious defender of Mrs. Trump, writing op-eds criticizing the news media for the way it covers her.”

Advertisement

Grisham will also fill the role of communications director, previously held by Bill Shine, according to Newsweek.



Only time will tell if Grisham will revive daily news briefings at the White House—heretofore both the norm and necessary for a well-informed press and country.

Advertisement

We’ll also see if she can take the heat of the devil’s lair. Because as we lead up to 2020 with Donald Trump in the mix, it’s ’bout to stay hot in there.



Good luck, girl! You’ll definitely need it.