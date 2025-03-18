"Beauty in Black" Fans Beg Tyler Perry to Save Sexy 'Horace'

Say what you want about Tyler Perry, but the man knows how to make shows that leave people wanting more. His latest hit is the Netflix series “Beauty in Black,” a drama which follows an exotic dancer who crosses paths with a powerful but dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics empire. Just a few days after the premiere of the second part of season one, Netflix announced it would bring the show back for season 2, and creator, writer, director and producer Tyler Perry promised a slew of surprises.

English Taylor Polidore Williams on Her Role in Tyler Perry's New Netflix Drama "Beauty in Black"

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” he said. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

But one surprise people don’t want to deal with is the death of Bellaire family patriarch Horace, played by actor Ricco Ross. The silver fox, whose character is sick with cancer, has found himself with a legion of loyal fans.

A March 12 post on X asking people to drop a heart if they want to save Horace was viewed nearly 13,000 times and got plenty of hearts and comments from people who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye.

“Let Uncle Horace Live please that’s my favorite character,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others went straight to the top, warning Perry about even thinking about killing off Horace’s character.

“Tyler Perry if you don’t find a cure for Horace your audience will come sit in front of your house with picket signs Yelling Bring Horace back! Bring Horace back,” someone wrote on X.

Another X user agreed, imploring Perry to do whatever he needs to do to keep Horace around for the new season.

“I don’t care what @tylerperry needs to do or who he needs to pay extra but he better bring back Horace in the next season of Beauty in Black!” they wrote.

The founder of the Bellaire’s business may have a strained relationship with his family on the show, but some fans are willing to overlook his shortcomings because he’s so damn fine.

“He can use his cane on me,” one TikTok user captioned a post.

X users are not shy about admitting that if got the chance to get close to Horace, they would definitely shoot their shot.

“Horace in Beauty in Black is my type of sugar daddy he might could even get sugar,” they wrote.

But alas, all they can do is dream. Ross shared a clip of himself and his real-life wife Julie on Instagram in honor of International Women’s Day.

In case there was any doubt, Ricco Ross has always been fine. He was cast as Whitney Houston’s love interest in her 1985 “Saving All My Love” video.

“a young ricco ross looking like jermaine jackson,” wrote someone in a post on X.

While Tyler Perry probably already knows what he wants to do with the show in season two, we hope he wrote the story with Horace’s fans in mind.