Beast Mode Back? Marshawn Lynch In Talks to Return to the Seattle Seahawks

While elite talents like Jadeveon Clowney and Cam Newton spend their quarantine wondering if they’ll be on an NFL roster come training camp, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch apparently has other plans.



ESPN reports that the 34-year-old running back is in talks to return to the Seattle Seahawks for their upcoming season—presumably, so he won’t get fined.

“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,’” Lynch told ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt on Sportscenter. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, shit, I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”



With their backfield depleted by injuries, the Seahawks talked Lynch out of retirement last season prior to their final regular-season game against the 49ers. He would then play two more games in the playoffs and contribute a total of 30 carries, 67 yards and four touchdowns after his extended 14-month layoff. While he can no longer be trusted to handle a substantial workload, he’s still a threat in the end zone who remains entirely capable of embarrassing defensive linemen.



With starter Chris Carson and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny coming off of season-ending injuries, the Seahawks are expected to scoop up another running back after just snatching up DeeJay Dallas in the draft and signing a pair of undrafted rookies: Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr.

Should Beast Mode make his return, he’ll be collecting a base salary of at least $1.05 million in what most likely will be his final season in the league.