We often speak about the “strong black woman” archetype, but what does it mean to be a “vulnerable black woman?” The reality is that the two characteristics are a bit symbiotic—after all, it takes a great deal of strength to make one’s self vulnerable.

As Sharon in If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King so beautifully demonstrates the vulnerability of black women—at times without even saying a word. “Part of being the strong black woman is how vulnerable [Sharon] is, and how vulnerable she is in quiet moments,” King told The Root.

We spoke with King and her Beale Street beau, Colman Domingo, to discuss the vulnerability of black women and the irony of the American justice system.

See the entire video above.