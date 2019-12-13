Be Best: Michelle Obama Throws Some Love to Greta Thunberg After Trump Cyber-Bullied the Teenage Climate Activist

Photo : Getty Images

Michelle Obama had some uplifting words for climate activist and Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg after the teenager was bullied online by none other than the President of the United States.

“Don’t let anyone dim your light,” the bestselling author and forever first lady told Greta, who helped lead the international Youth Climate Strike this year. The strike, which took place in 150 countries, was a bold display of activism and solidarity.

Advertisement

Mrs. Obama, who was traveling through Asia this week, continued her practice of talking about Donald Trump without ever saying his name, telling the 16-year-old activist, “Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

In coming to Greta’s defense, Obama embodied the principles of the current first lady’s signature anti-bullying campaign, “Be Best”—something Melania Trump has failed to do. (Not that Melania has ever expressed much interest in anything outside of avoiding physical contact with her husband and trolling the public.)

Donald—probably incensed that he didn’t win Time magazine’s annual honor—tweeted at Greta Thursday that it was “so ridiculous” she won Person of the Year.

Advertisement

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote.

Trump was recognized by Time as its “Person of the Year” in 2016 and, as NBC News observes, seems to have a bit of an obsession with the distinction (a Washington Post article noted Trump has fake copies of himself on the cover of the “Person of the Year” issue at several of his golf properties).

Advertisement

To be fair, Greta seemed unbothered by Trump’s tweet, using the text as her new Twitter bio. But, as is the case any time the president tweets at someone, the move likely set a number of the president’s troll followers after her, flooding her mentions with harassment and hate.

Trump’s campaign also tweeted out an image of his face on Greta’s body, a move somehow more bizarre than his earlier Frankenstein photoshop job involving Thanos, Marvel’s mass-murdering villain.

Advertisement

Greta has kept on keepin’ on, however, spending time yesterday to call attention to the UK general election and the importance of climate policy, as well as sharing footage from ongoing global climate strikes.

Advertisement

As for what Mrs. Obama has been doing online (aside from subbing Trump), she’s been staying appropriately hydrated and moisturized (in velvet, no less!), retweeting her hubby, and reveling in a bit of #BlackGirlMagic.