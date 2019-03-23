Barbra Streisand has always been loud.

This week, she was loud and wrong.

Streisand told the Times in Britain that Leaving Neverland subjects Wade Robson and James Safechuck “were thrilled to be there,” adding that their experiences with Michael Jackson “didn’t kill them.”

While she believes Safechuck and Robson, Streisand placed the blame on their parents.

“I feel bad for the children,” Streisand said. “I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

Streisand also did her best to minimize Jackson’s penchant for abuse, telling the paper that “you can say ‘molested’,“ she said, “they both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Leaving Neverland, the HBO docuseries that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, contains hours of testimony to the abuse suffered at the hands of Jackson, which began while Robson and Safechuck were children.

During the documentary, Safechuck showed off a ring from Jackson, which he described as their wedding ring.

“He would reward me with jewelry for doing sexual acts for him,” Safechuck said. “We had this mock wedding ceremony. We did this in his bedroom. We filled out some vows. It’s like we’re bonded forever. It felt good.”

According to Streisand, Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs.”

