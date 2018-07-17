On Tuesday, in a speech in Johannesburg, South Africa, former President Barack Obama said—in so many words—what we’ve all been thinking: Not today, Trump!

Obama just gave his biggest speech since leaving office at the at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. Without naming names, Obama took shoots at the current occupant of the White House.

“I am not being alarmist, I am simply stating the facts.” Obama said. “Strongman politics are ascending suddenly, whereby elections and some pretense of democracy are maintained—the form of it—but those in power seek to undermine every institution or norm that gives democracy meaning.”

See the entire video above.