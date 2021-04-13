Barack Obama Calls for Full and Transparent Investigation Into Daunte Wright Shooting, While Biden Talks Tough to Looters

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Black America’s president for life, Barack Obama, took to Twitter to call for a “a full and transparent investigation” into the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright and for America to “reimagine policing,” which in layman terms means to stop shooting unarmed Black people.



“Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. It’s important to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country,” Obama said in a statement, the Hill reports.



“Michelle and I grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss. We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy,” Obama continued. “And we will continue to work with all fair-minded Americans to confront historical inequities and bring about nationwide changes that are so long overdue.”



Obama’s statement was much different than President Biden’s, who called for calm or some shit as I wasn’t listening because I thought police had killed an unarmed Black man for no fucking reason.



“I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows,” President Biden said, the Hill notes.



And then Biden took out his magical flute and blew a few notes for the white people in the audience.



“But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again: There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence; peaceful protest is understandable,” Biden said.



And before you make that face, I want you to remember that Black life is less valued than white storefronts. Don’t believe me? Look at how much America does to protect stores from being looted. They will send out the National Guard to make sure property isn’t vandalized. The president himself has called for Black people not to murder Victoria’s Secret, but when it comes to Black life being taken, well, we just have to wait to see what the investigation shows.



Let me show you what I mean: How forceful would it have been for the president to come out and say, “But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again: There is absolutely no justification, none, for shooting an unarmed Black man. No justification for police violence.”



Yeah, I know. He saved his harshest words for the Black folks breaking into storefronts because isn’t that always how it goes?



Biden has reportedly talked to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as well as local authorities, though he has yet to speak with Wright’s family, the Hill notes.



Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a beloved member of The Squad, didn’t mince words, calling policing in the U.S. “intentionally racist” and something that “can’t be reformed” in response to Wright’s death.



“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence,” Tlaib tweeted. “I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

But instead of letting Brooklyn Center, Minn., residents heal through their rage on Monday evening, officers began shooting projectiles and released some tear gas type shit that makes people cough because that’s what America does; they shoot up your house and then tell you to sit quietly while they—the same people who did the shooting—investigate the matter.

