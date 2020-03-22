Baltimore Mayor Bernard 'Jack' Young Urges Residents to Stop Shooting One Another Because Hospitals Will Need Beds for Coronavirus Patients

What a way to put things into perspective.

He hasn’t been in office for a whole year but Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young has a whole perspective to stem the notorious crime statistics within his city.



Because medical resources will be needed to treat coronavirus patients, the former city council president urged residents to stop shootings and violent crimes.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Young told reporters during a press conference last week, CBS Baltimore reported.

“We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus,” he continued. “And it could be your mother, your grandmother, or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

Last week, Young, 65, declared a state of emergency to help speed up the response and coordination between city agencies. He asked residents to stay home as much as possible, but to also check on elderly residents.

As of Friday, Baltimore had 11 coronavirus cases, and Maryland officials reported 149 across the entire state.