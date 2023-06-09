In Friday’s edition of “WTF Bro?! News,” singer Kelis and veteran actor Bill Murray are reportedly dating. Yes, you read that right, and no, I can’t believe it either.

This news comes via TMZ which claims that the two have been getting close in London where the “Milkshake” singer has been performing recently, as well as here in the States. Murray was reportedly spotted backstage at one of her shows and has been enjoying a handful of her performances across the pond. He was also seen at the same hotel in London as Kelis, which further added to potential romance speculation.

While neither the “Bossy” singer nor the actor have come out and confirmed or denied these relationship talks, a close friend told the outlet: “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

And you know what? At this point in the Matrix, I wouldn’t put it past them to be a couple. These veteran white actors have been surprising us all lately (looking at you specifically Robert De Niro and Al Pacino) and love is love after all. So maybe the two of them really have hit it off and are finding what they need in each other. 2023 also seems to be the year of surprising couples anyway (Megan Thee Stallion and Romeli Lukaku; Jonathan Majors and Megan Good—allegedly), so as the saying goes: if she likes it, I love it.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn’t note just how odd the pairing sounds and feels, but seeing as how we’ve been expecting the unexpected since the start of 2020, this news is par for the course.