It’s Monday morning, so let’s get to it.

Next Man Up

With starting quarterbacks becoming an endangered species, backups throughout the league put down their clipboards and showed up to show out on Sunday.



In New York, with Jets rookie Zach Wilson out for at least two weeks with a sprained PCL, Mike White got his first NFL start and immediately proceeded to get busy, passing for three touchdowns and a jaw-dropping 405 yards in a shocking 34-31 upset against the Cincinnati Bengals.



Yes, the same Cincinnati Bengals who spent the last seven weeks prior destroying every man, woman, and secondary in their path. Yes, the same Cincinnati Bengals who were previously atop the AFC North. Yes, the same Cincinnati Bengals who allowed this to happen on Sunday:

Per ESPN, it was the Jets’ first 400-yard passing day in 21 years and the most by a first-time starter since Cam Newton dropped 422 yards on the Arizona Cardinals in his NFL debut back in 2011. More importantly, despite snatching up Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets might have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Sure, White might’ve been cut five times throughout the course of his career, but if Sunday is any indication, the Jets might have a gem in their 26-year-old backup.

“We’ll go day-to-day, but anything is possible, right? Anything is possible,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of the possibility that Wilson’s days as a starter are over. “What Mike does with his opportunity, he’s got the world in front of him. He’s just got to take advantage of it.”

Another backup quarterback who came with it on Sunday was Seattle’s Geno Smith, who ended the Seahawks’ three-game skid by feeding his monsters Tyler Lockett (142 receiving yards) and D.K. Metcalf (43 receiving yards, two touchdowns). In what might be his last game before Russel Wilson’s imminent return to the field, Smith also ran for a touchdown and helped push Seattle past Jacksonville in the team’s 31-7 victory on Sunday.

“It’s a great day for Geno, and he just deserves it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s been such a great Seahawk, and all of that. He played his way to (win) this game. Nobody gave him nothing. He earned this thing today.”

In New Orleans, after Jameis Winston went down with what could be a season-ending ACL injury in the second quarter, journeyman Trevor Siemian stepped in and took the reins. He led the Saints on five scoring drives (two touchdowns and three field goals) and beat the impregnable Tom Brady 36-27 with a little help from teammates like Alvin Kamara and P.J. Williams:

“There’s a joy to this game,” Siemian told reporters. “There’s nothing better than to see your teammates make plays and you’re moving the ball and it’s the best.”

But while the Saints escaped the Caesars Superdome with a win, the potential loss of Winston for the rest of the season could be huge.

“I cried when I saw him coming in,” Saints coach Sean Payton admitted. “I think it’s significant. “He felt something and is on crutches right now. [...] When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned.”

If in fact Winston is done for the year, don’t expect New Orleans to go after Cam Newton. Per NFL Insider Josina Anderson, once Taysom Hill returns from the concussion he suffered in Week 5, he’ll be handed the keys to the franchise.

Derrick Henry Might Be Done for the Season

You read that right.

Details are scarce at the moment, but NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Colts on Sunday came at a steep price. Word on the street is that Henry, the league’s yards-after-contact leader—who also just so happens to lead the league with 937 rushing yards in only eight games—could be done for the year.

“Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN,” Schefter tweeted. “Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage.”

Holy shit.



If the two-time Pro Bowler has played his last game this season, it would be a tremendous blow to the Titans. Aside from his rushing yards total, he leads the league in four other statistical categories and was a major reason the team boasts a 6-2 record.



Who Balled Out This Week

Instead of shouting out the best performers on the field this week, It’s only right to switch things up and show love to the players with the best Halloween costumes this weekend.



Myles Garrett came correct as the “Sack Reaper”, and was even kind enough to decorate his cape with the names of every quarterback he’s ever sacked:

Aaron Rogers as John Wick? OK, then:

Odell Beckam Jr. pulled up looking like he’s about to take Ola Ray on a date:

Khalil Herbert is ummm…yeah.

We’ll run it back next week.