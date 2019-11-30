Back to Africa: Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey Plans to Live in Africa in 2020

Jack Dorsey has designs on The Motherland.

The Twitter boss recently embarked on a whirlwind tour of Africa and has plans to live there in the new year.

“Sad to be leaving the continent...for now,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday. “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020.”

CNN reports that the social media magnate was in Ethiopia this week as part of a jaunt of the continent that started earlier in the month and included stops in Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa.

“I don’t think he will pick a specific country,” Techpoint publisher Adewale Yusuf, who organized a meeting between Dorsey and tech publishers and entrepreneurs, told the outlet.

“He might shuttle between a few African countries. But I definitely think Nigeria will be one of the countries,” he said.

Already on the money, Dorsey offered a Nigerian software developer a gig.

Quoted Replies creator Dara Oladosu impressed the Twitter boss during a meeting with company execs at commercial hub of Lagos.

The app is a Twitter bot that gathers quoted replies on the platform.

Oladosu was inspired to create the app when he realized people wanted a platform to aggregate quoted comments to their tweets.

“I stumbled on the fact that I could use the search bar to locate quoted tweets ... I started to research how to create a bot to do this so that I wouldn’t have to show people how to do it all the time,” he told the outlet.

Dorsey, 43, has a reported net worth of $3.9 billion.



In Ghana, Team Twitter met with bitcoin entrepreneurs.

Dorsey has become a vocal advocate of Bitcoin and has said he will integrate it into Twitter and Square, his other venture.

Cryptocurrency is reportedly a big business in Africa.

Google, Microsoft and Huawei are among international tech giants that have planted roots in Ghana.

In 2015, Kenyan tech entrepreneur John Karanja founded BitHub, which is an incubation hub for internet-based currencies.

“For young people it’s an opportunity for them to learn about cryptocurrencies, potentially helping them access global markets,” Karanja said.

Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous nation and its government hopes to create 3 million jobs by next summer.

According to research company Briter Bridges, there are 618 active tech hubs on the continent already, a 40% increase over 2018.