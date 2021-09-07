Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her hubby Offset!

People reports the couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world over the Labor Day weekend. In a picture posted by Cardi to social media, she and Offset can be seen gazing lovingly at their baby, born on September 4, as he nestles in his mother’s arms wrapped in a blue blanket. The color of the blanket, as well as the dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis accompanying the post, led many to speculate that the couple’s latest collaboration was a boy. Cardi and Offset soon confirmed as much, expressing their excitement over their new bundle of joy in an official statement obtained by People:

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The couple are parents to three-year-old Kulture Kiari; Offset is also a father to three other children from previous relationships.

Just days before giving birth, Cardi and Offset were spotted in New York City on August 31, where the Migos rapper was invited to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to help celebrate Reservoir Media, the music publishing company which represents Migos’ recordings, going public. Speaking with Extra earlier that day, Offset spoke of his wife and forthcoming son, explaining how they both were “doing good” and that the child was “another blessing.” He also took the time to share his thoughts on the importance of uplifting Black women, specifically as it relates to Cardi’s “Rumors” collaborator Lizzo, saying in part:

“You gotta stand up for our Black women ‘cause they’re always being torn down and beat down the most, I feel like. And they’re the strongest. So we gotta uplift them, especially the ones that are uplifted and doing some good. And they comfortable in their skin. It’s a beautiful thing.”