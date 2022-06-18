While some opt for revenge, Ayesha Curry knows that the sweetest dish to serve is victory. This past week, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, led of course by none other than her husband, Steph Curry who put up 34 points. But before the Warriors were to become champions over their rivals, another beef was brewing off of the court.

According to People, a local sports bar, Game On! was attracting attention after they wrote, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on the sandwich board outside of their bar. The word then got around to the self proclaimed “petty king” himself A.K.A. Steph Curry, who responded by wearing a green, “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” during the press conference following the Warriors’ Game 5 victory.

When the player was about the shirt, he responded: “You gotta ask around the room, and ask Twitter.”

But it didn’t end then.

Fully intending to cash in all of their own petty tokens, Game On! updated the board to say, “Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook!!” The bar owners then took it a step further by having their staff wear “Ayesha can’t cook” t-shirts.

Now if you know you know, but Ayesha Curry is a chef chef. The former actress has authored several cookbooks, produced a line of cookware, and even has her own Food Network series, “Ayesha’s Homemade.” And while the Warriors’ recent win was mainly about her husband’s performance, the small-sports-bar-that-wished-it-could, attempted to distract Steph with its sh** talking signage about his kitchen queen.

But despite the back and forth banter, nothing could stop the Warriors from claiming their 4th championship title in 8 seasons. And as for Ayesha? The chef was serving up grade-A sass. On Friday she took to Twitter to write:

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

Curry also posted a pic to her Instagram stories of her hubby holding his championship trophy, as well as one of the Game On! Staff shirts that the MVP managed to get his hands on. She captioned the pic, “Bye Boston!” with two chef emojis (a man and a woman) side by side.