Chances are, you’ve seen Jazzy Ellis perform stunts in your favorite movie or TV show. Some past projects include the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Ride Along 2, The Walking Dead and Black Lightning. But, of course, it’s not easy being a black stunt performer, let alone a black woman, in the industry.

Women of color are a minority in the industry. So much so that “wigging” and “painting down” (blackface) is a common occurrence. Ellis addresses these issues, self care, the dangers of her career as well as the passing of fellow black stuntwoman, Joi “SJ” Harris, who had a fatal accident on the set of Deadpool 2.

See what a day in the life of Jazzy Ellis is like in the video collaboration with our sister site, Deadspin, in the video above.