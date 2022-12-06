Ava DuVernay is known for flipping the script. And on Tuesday, the incredibly talented director delivered one of the most delicious plot-twists of the week. DuVernay will be the first Black woman to have her image on a Ben & Jerry’s pint. And you bet we’re excited about the collaboration!

DuVernay partnered with the ice cream brand to create “Lights! Caramel! Action.” What’s inside our favorite directors’ foray into the dessert world? Well, according to NBC News, the ice cream mixed Vanilla ice cream, with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Real talk, it could have been anything, and if you told me DuVernay and Ben & Jerry’s designed it, I’d give it a try. But it sounds pretty delicious.

“Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter,” DuVernay said in a statement to NBC News. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”

We have to agree with DuVernay, the collaboration makes a ton of sense. Ben & Jerry’s has been at the forefront of social justice causes in the United States and abroad. Whether it’s abortion rights, climate change, or criminal justice Ben & Jerry’s founders have spoken-up about it.

And no one could ever suggest DuVernay has been quiet on the important issues of the day. Back in 2016, DuVernay shocked the national consciousness with her documentary 13th, which beautifully illustrated the connections between the modern criminal justice system and slavery.

And years later, she made us all cry with her powerful mini-series When They See Us, highlighting the plight of the wrongfully accussed Central Park Five.

Honestly, putting DuVernay’s face on one of the most iconic ice cream brands is the least we as a society owe her for putting the film and television industry on her back these last few years.

The new flavor comes out in January in dairy and dairy-free options (thanks for thinking of us lactose intolerant girlies), and we cannot wait to see what the Emmy Award winning director brings to the ice cream game.