For Gloria Carter, a closeted gay black woman with four kids, life was not horrible. But it was “different.”



“I chose to protect my family from ignorance. I was happy, but I was not free,” said Carter at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Carter is the mother of four children, including her youngest son, rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. On Saturday, Carter received the Special Recognition Award for her coming-out story on “Smile”—by now, you’ve likely heard the song on Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated album, 4:44.

“‘Smile’ became a reality, because I shared with my son who I am. Not that people didn’t know. It was someone that they didn’t talk about but they loved me anyway.” Carter continued, “But to me, this was the first time that I spoke to anyone about who I really am.”

That evening Carter shared the stage with some phenomenal black women including Laverne Cox, Blair Imani and Root 100 honoree, Yamiche Alcindor. Truth be told, The Root was there to cheer on the black women. Sorry, not sorry. Among the sistren was Samira Wiley, who took home the Vito Russo Award.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress says her coming out was a bit easier.

Wiley—who had the opportunity to portray two queer characters on television—came out to her parents in May of 2008.

“I heard the words, ‘I like girls’ come out of my mouth,” the actress said during her acceptance speech. “When I was finished I looked up and I said, ‘OK, I’m done.’ I waited, and my father looked at me and said, ‘Cool.’”

And finally, there was Excellence in Media Award.

“I want to begin my words tonight with the same words that I say when I step on my sets, they’re the words of Audre Lorde,” said Ava DuVernay. “I am deliberate and afraid of nothing.”

The history-making director received GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award. Senator Cory Booker—who lent his voice to DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning documentary, 13th—presented the prize. Booker stood on the stage, awed (as was the entire audience) as DuVernay gave her speech.

“People ask me a lot about being an activist and an artist, and to me they’re one in the same. To be an activist one must be highly creative. It takes great imagination to envision in a world in a way that’s not there,” said DuVernay.

DuVernay, through her work as a director and founder of ARRAY, provides space for the stories of LGBTQ people to exist. Notably, the character of Toine Wilkins, played by Brian Michael Smith on Queen Sugar, is a black trans man, depicted by a black trans man. Platforms to tell these stories, and a diversity of characters are much needed in a world that favors a patriarchal system of whiteness.



“We were never meant to survive,” said the director. “I thank my LGBTQ comrades for your fight, for your resilience, for your daring, for your dignity, for your declaration of self, and I dedicate this award tonight to those of every pronoun.”

Then Ava brought it home, once again invoking Lorde. “When we speak we are afraid our words will not be welcomed. But when we are silent, we are still afraid, so it is better to speak.”

So speak up. Speak loudly, speak often and speak out to advocate for those in the shadows. Because as black people, we are no strangers to discrimination and subjugation. We know all too well that life without freedom is no life at all.