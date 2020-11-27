Auntie Unfiltered with Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell

Hey nieces and nephews!

I hope you were able to enjoy Thanksgiving as much as possible. I have a special treat to carry you into the weekend.

I got a chance to sit with Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold this week and talk about any and everything. The ladies are returning this year to host the Soul Train Music Awards for the third time.

These ladies have known each other since they were youngins, and depth of their friendship is evident the moment you spend any amount of time with them.

We talked music, longevity, sticking to doing what you love and everything in between on this episode. The two of them offered great advice for anyone looking to live their dream while simultaneously making a living from it.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, or concerns, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com.

The Soul Train Awards air this coming Sunday, Nov. 29, at 8pm in your local time zone.