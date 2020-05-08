The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Auntie Unfiltered: White People Using Black and Brown Emojis

Monique Judge
As my granny used to say, “We can’t have shit to ourselves.”

White people using black and brown emojis has been a thing for a while now, and one lady wrote me an email asking me to address why that practice should be seen as wrong.

In this episode of Auntie Unfiltered, I discuss the importance of representation and why non-black people using black emojis is not a show of solidarity—not the least of which is, why would you pick such a lazy way to show “solidarity”?

Watch the episode and let me know what you think in the comments.

And remember, I want to hear from you! Please email me at auntiesubmissions@theroot.com to ask for advice or give me a heads up on other topics you think would be good for me to cover.

Monique Judge

News Editor for The Root. I said what I said. Period.

