Auntie Unfiltered: The Crunk Auntie Edition

Hey nieces and nephews! Boy, do I have a treat for you today. On this episode of Auntie Unfiltered, we are blessed with the appearance of none other than the fantabulous Vivica A. Fox herself.

Vivica has been a long time favorite of mine ever since her days playing Maya on the “Black” soap opera Generations. OK, maybe it wasn’t necessarily a Black soap opera, but it was definitely the first to feature a majority Black cast and to position a Black family prominently as a main storyline.

Vivica has been in some of everything, chile. She was in the movie Set It Off with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kimberly Elise, the television series Out All Night with Patti LaBelle and Morris Chestnut, Kill Bill with Uma Thurman, Two Can Play That Game with Morris Chestnut and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, a Wayans family parody of all the hood movies from the early 90s in which she delivered this hilarious one-liner:

Of course, my favorite Vivica one-liner actually comes from the movie Two Can Play That Game:

The way she smiled in that girl’s face and threw that “Bitch” in the camera was just *chef’s kiss.*

Advertisement

No matter what your favorite Vivica role is, you have to admit she is a Black Hollywood icon. She has been in some of everything. She even did a turn on Beverly Hills, 90210 playing a love interest for Branden Walsh. Can your fave say that?

Vivica came through Auntie Unfiltered to talk about her new movie which is out today, True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story. We dished on that and a whole lot more in this episode, so give it a watch.

Advertisement

As always, I want to hear from y’all. If you have questions, comments, or concerns, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com, and I’ll see y’all next week.