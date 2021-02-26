Auntie Unfiltered Sits Down With Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway has been in the business for a long time. From her turn as Yvonne Caldwell on All My Children where she famously (or is it infamously?) broke up Black power couple Angie and Jessie Hubbard to her turn as Princess Imani in the original Coming to America—when Prince Akeem asked her to “bark like a big dog, ” to her role as Jackie in What’s Love Got to Do With It and everything in between, you have likely seen Bell Calloway everywhere on some of your favorite TV shows and in your favorite movies including 227, A Different World, Moesha, CSI, Grey’s Anatomy, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Harriet, Southside With You, Bebe’s Kids and The Inkwell.

She currently stars in the Bounce TV nighttime soap opera Saints & Sinners, which debuts a new season in April, and next month, she will be able to be seen reprising her role as Princess Imani in the Coming 2 America, the sequel.

Your Auntie Vanessa came to chat with me about her experience working in Hollywood, maintaining longevity in a cutthroat business, and the thought that goes into choosing each role.

She is a Black icon for sure and this is an interview you should not miss.

