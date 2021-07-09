Auntie Unfiltered Plays 'Black Ass Game' With Michael Harriot

I want you to know we have a lot of fun working at The Root.

Working in a Black-ass workspace where we can completely and totally be our whole selves is something I know each of us considers to be a blessing.

You know when you work elsewhere and you crack a joke, and then you have to explain it to your other coworkers who are not your skinfolk because they don’t get it?

We don’t have to do that at The Root. The jokes that get cracked in our Slack channels and team meetings keep the party going. Writing for the No. 1 online Black media site has its fair share of stressors, but the levity that we are able to bring into our workplace as we crack on each other’s choices in shoes, music, clothing, food, and everything in between helps keep our heads high.

We are truly a family.

Like most families, we sometimes argue debate over things. Those arguments debates range from whether or not relish belongs in deviled eggs (I say yes, but our heathen of a managing editor, Genetta Adams, says no. [Managing Editor Genetta Adams: I don’t give AF what you call me, I’m not putting relish in my deviled eggs.] ), to which piece of the chicken wing is superior, to which joker is actually the Big Joker in the card deck. The opinions vary, but the colorful arguments people lay out to support their stances make it all worth it.

“Black Ass Game” was created our very own video producer, Felice León. It’s a fun trivia game where we ask people different questions about Black topics and see how much they know—or in the case of Auntie Unfiltered , I use it to find all the people who put sugar in their grits so I can block them in real life.

When Michael Harriot agreed to guest on Auntie Unfiltered, I knew I was going to play “Black Ass Game” with him, because Michael is full of opinions. I tend to agree with most of his opinions, and I learn a great deal from him and his writing, but I was curious as to whether or not I would need to block him in real life.

It turns out, I don’t, but watch the video and let me know if you agree with us.

If you don’t, I will make sure you stay in the grays forever.

Just kidding. We don’t even police our comment section like that, so those of you who think you are in the grays because of some personal vendetta a writer at The Root has against you, please rest assured that we don’t give a fuck about your ass, but thanks for reading!

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com.