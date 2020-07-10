The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Auntie Unfiltered: Not All White People

thejournalista
Monique Judge
Filed to:Auntie Unfiltered
Auntie UnfilteredNot All White Peoplewhite peoplewhite supremacywhite privilegewhite fragility
Whenever the topic of discussion turns to white people and the bullshit they pull against Black people, there will always be a few white voices that want to disrupt what could be a productive conversation with that old white people spiritual refrain:

“Not all white people.”

I’ve written about and spoken on this topic before. It’s nothing new.

Not all white people is a deflection. It rhymes with “I’ve always been good to you people,” and it is in the verse after “Some of my best friends are Black.”

It’s a defense mechanism that white people use when they feel affronted.

On this episode, I discuss why white people need to stop doing this.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments or concerns, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com.

Monique Judge

News Editor for The Root. I said what I said. Period.

