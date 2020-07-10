Auntie Unfiltered: Not All White People

Whenever the topic of discussion turns to white people and the bullshit they pull against Black people, there will always be a few white voices that want to disrupt what could be a productive conversation with that old white people spiritual refrain:

“Not all white people.”

I’ve written about and spoken on this topic before. It’s nothing new.

Not all white people is a deflection. It rhymes with “I’ve always been good to you people,” and it is in the verse after “Some of my best friends are Black.”

It’s a defense mechanism that white people use when they feel affronted.

On this episode, I discuss why white people need to stop doing this.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments or concerns, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com.