When you have been in the “business” as long as Kandi Burruss has, you learn a thing or two along the way.

She has clearly applied all the lessons she has learned, because in addition to still being a big name in the music industry, she has also made a mark in reality television, television movies and big name series on major networks in addition to starting a highly successful sex toy company that has created a path for other Black women to become entrepreneurs.

When she sat down with Auntie Unfiltered earlier this year, she dropped some gems on us that could help others along the path to their own greatness. “Each one teach one,” as they say.

“Don’t get comfortable in your current success,” she said, noting that what is hot now may not be hot in five years, “because nobody cares about what you used to be or used to be doing.”

In other words, you should always be working to build your brand and your name, even when you are experiencing success. You have to keep things fresh if you want to experience longevity in anything.

It’s also important not to get caught up in your own hype, she says.

People gas you up all the time, and if you let yourself be sucked into thinking you are already the greatest, you could be blocking your own path to greatness.

We should always be creating, is the bottom line. The more work you put into something, the more likely it is to yield results.

Check out the video for more gems from Kandi.

