Auntie Unfiltered Chats With Younger Millennials About Life

I am a proud member of Generation X.

I was born in 1971, and I experienced my youth in the ’70s and ’80s. Things were different back then. My parents are boomers, and their expectations for me and my siblings were a lot different than what I see my cohort wanting for their own children.

Advertisement

When I was younger, the focus was on going to college, getting a good job, and making good money. Following your dreams was something for people who were already materially rich. You could follow your dreams after you made it—if you still had the energy for it.

So I was curious about the pressures that millennials feel as they head into their 30s—younger millennials specifically. I asked The Root staff writer Joe Jurado and contributing entertainment writer Shanelle Genai to come sit down on Auntie Unfiltered and talk about what life is like for them.

Advertisement

What are their dreams? What are their goals? What are their expectations? Have they been allowed to follow the paths of their choice, or were they forced into something because that’s what the older adults in their lives wanted for them?

Their answers gave me great hope for this next generation.

Much is said about millennials every day in the media, but if what these two young people had to say is correct for others in their cohort, the kids are going to be all right.

Watch the video and let me know what you think in the comments. Are you a younger millennial? How do you answer these same questions?

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think Auntie Unfiltered should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com.