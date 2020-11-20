Auntie Unfiltered Chats With the Ladies of En Vogue

I am about to date myself with this one.

in 1990, I was living in the dorms on the campus of San Jose State University when one of the girls on my floor produced a tape of some sisters singing the types of harmonies that make you grab your hairbrush, stand in the mirror and belt out their songs as you silently wished you too were a member of that group.

Advertisement

“Hold On” was our fucking jam, bitch, and we wore the whole floor out with it. We would set up the boom box in the bathroom while we took our showers, and we played it back-to-back so much the RA told us that other people had complained.

We didn’t care; we kept playing it, because baby? These ladies were born to sing. Yes, you see what I did there.

Advertisement

En Vogue blasted on the scene with that first single, and they have had our attention ever since. Their voices have graced soundtracks, given us anthems, and made us want to be funky divas all at the same time.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with the ladies, who will be celebrated with the Urban Music Icon award at the 2020 Black Music Honors, which will air Nov. 21 through Dec. 13 in national syndication (check your local listings), as well as on Bounce TV Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon ET.

G/O Media may get a commission Roku Ultra $70 at Staples

We had a great time discussing their music and legacy, and we played Black Ass Game! Find out what they like on their grits, whether or not they use Lawry’s seasoned salt, whether they play dominoes or spades, which joker they think is the big joker, and much more in this fun-filled episode of Auntie Unfiltered.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com, and I’ll see y’all next week.