Auntie Unfiltered Chats with JP Morgan Chase VP, Monique Forward

Change is constant.

If there is one mantra I live by, it is that we can be adaptable and use change, even when it’s constant, as a means of reinventing ourselves.

Advertisement

Y’all know I am anti-ageism. I believe any Black woman at any age can harness the power to change her circumstances, lifestyle, career path and anything else as long as she has the tools, support and resilience to do so.

Many of you know that journalism is a second career for me. I got my job at The Root at the age of 45, after having returned to school to study journalism following a long career in consumer finance. Immediately after I completed my last semester at Arizona State University, I got hired as a permanent freelancer writing nightly news.

Advertisement

It can happen for any of us.

Change doesn’t have to be big or drastic; it can be several small changes that can eventually lead up to something big. We just have to want it and want to make it happen.

So what happens when you are firmly established in your career and an opportunity comes for you to completely transform your life in an entirely new country—all while still maintaining your current career and receiving more opportunities for advancement? What if that opportunity comes while you currently own a home, are in a longterm committed relationship and swiftly approaching the age of 50?

If you are Monique Forward, a VP in Tech at JP Morgan Chase, you take the opportunity.

Advertisement

As she said during our conversation in this week’s Auntie Unfiltered, Forward is not unfamiliar with relocating for a position. The difference in this instance is her circumstances, but she is fully prepared to take on a new challenge, even if it means leaving her current life—and love—behind.

She told me she had previously passed on a job before because of love, and she will never make that decision again.

Advertisement

She recognizes the potential to see, experience and do more things all while continuing to advance her career with a company she has been with for a while.

Watch the video and check out all the gems your other Auntie Mo dropped while speaking with me.

Advertisement

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com, and I’ll see y’all next time!