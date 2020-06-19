Auntie Unfiltered: AmeriKKKa Gaslights Black People

AmeriKKKa gaslights b lack people.

That’s it. That’s the post.

Seriously, though. Now that America is having her racial awakening and realizing just how inherently racist she really is, we have companies and celebrities and everyone else jumping on the #BlackLivesMatter bandwagon.

Should these moves be applauded or are they simply superficial gestures so “the b lacks” will shut the fuck up? Let’s discuss.

