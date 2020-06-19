The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Auntie Unfiltered: AmeriKKKa Gaslights Black People
Auntie Unfiltered: AmeriKKKa Gaslights Black People

Monique Judge
AmeriKKKa gaslights black people.

That’s it. That’s the post.

Seriously, though. Now that America is having her racial awakening and realizing just how inherently racist she really is, we have companies and celebrities and everyone else jumping on the #BlackLivesMatter bandwagon.

Should these moves be applauded or are they simply superficial gestures so “the blacks” will shut the fuck up? Let’s discuss.

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have a question, if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@theroot.com.

Monique Judge

News Editor for The Root. I said what I said. Period.

