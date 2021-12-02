A new documentary will show a different side of late singer Whitney Houston. Per Deadline, Whitney Houston in Focus highlights the young Whitney before she became a superstar.



Directed by Benjamin Alfonsi, the film is based on a book by photographer Bette Marshall, who the Houston family allowed to follow Whitney’s early career.

Six time Tony winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald is executive producing and narrating the documentary.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous and her artistry was perfection,” McDonald said. “We all witnessed her superstardom, and I’m honored to help tell this part of Whitney’s story, before it all began.”

Houston passed away February 11, 2012. She was found unconscious in her hotel room hours before she was to perform at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party.

To honor the 10 year anniversary of her death, Marshall’s book Young Whitney is set to be released February 2022.

“[Marshall] was given unprecedented access by the Houston family to document Whitney’s rise to fame,” according to a release. “Over the subsequent years, Marshall’s camera followed the young singer to early auditions and recording sessions, and even to church.”

Marshall has also photographed Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela, and will appear in Whitney Houston in Focus, which is described as a “cinematic photo story of a photographer and her young muse.” The filmmakers could have worded that differently.

In describing Marshall’s book, Davis said it “ captures all the beauty, promise and love of life that was indeed Whitney when I first met her.”

Whitney Houston in Focus is scheduled for release in early 2022, but we’ll let you know when there’s a more concrete date.

While it seems like all parties involved will treat Whitney with care and respect, can’t we just let the music legend have some peace? She spent so much of her life in the public eye, that another documentary feels invasive.

Are you interested in a documentary about Whitney’s early life? Will you watch the film?