On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to publicly defend his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, after GOP Congressmen Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan introduced a resolution calling for Rosenstein’s impeachment.

During a news conference in Boston, Sessions noted that he his still a Rosenstein fan despite Trump-stans’ insistence on trying to sabotage the Russia investigation.

“My deputy Rod Rosenstein is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him,” Sessions said, CNN reports.

Meadows and Jordan’s push to upset the cookie cart, (never forget that at the top of Sessions resume is having run an illegal cookie operation out of a tree) is just another defamatory IG post in the ongoing beef between House Republicans and the Justice Department, which they believe has all this secret information that they are refusing to give to Congress.

In truth, the resolution is just another tactic to undermine the Justice Department and earn favor with the Führer Trump.

“The resolution on its own does not mean that the House is on the verge of voting to impeach the deputy attorney general, and conservative House members agreed Thursday morning to holding off on a vote to impeach Rosenstein until after the August recess,” CNN reports.

Sessions added Thursday that maybe Congress should focus on other shit of more importance, like reconnecting all of the lost migrant children with their families.

“What I would like Congress to do is to focus on some of the legal challenges that are out there,” said Sessions, who is still trash but shaded the fuck out of Congress. “We need Congress to deal with the immigration question. There are loopholes in our laws that are being exploited. We need to get them focused and we are pleading with them to do so. Our job and our enforcement officers’ jobs are far more difficult than they need to be. Common sense legislation can make a big difference. That is where I’d like to see them focus their time.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates took to Twitter to called the push to impeach Rosenstein “absurd,” adding that it will “undoubtedly fail.”

“While the absurd threat to impeach Rod Rosenstein will undoubtedly fail, using the Department of Justice as a prop for political theater does lasting damage to this vital democratic institution. The men and women of DOJ and the people of our country deserve better,” Yates tweeted.