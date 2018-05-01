Screenshot: WSB-TV

A Fort Valley State University employee has resigned amid allegations that she ran a prostitution ring using members of the school’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.



Alecia Johnson resigned last week after an anonymous source told Rolling Out that the AKA adviser and the newest members of the Alpha Beta chapter were involved in a sex ring so that the news members could save money for their sorority fees.

Rolling Out’s initial report in April cited an investigation that was being done by the Georgia Board of Regents and the state’s attorney general’s office. AKA’s national office has also started an investigation into what it calls “unauthorized activities and misconduct involving current and former members.” In addition, Fort Valley State is investigating allegations of employee misconduct and hazing.

According to Johnson’s attorney, his client did no such thing. In an interview, Adrian Patrick told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that he signed on to represent Johnson shortly after she resigned from the university.

“She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam—none of that,” Patrick said Monday. “She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.

“I mean, I know people want to be in a sorority. I got that part. I just don’t think you’re going to sell your body. Plus, it’s inconsistent with the reputation of Alpha Kappa Alpha,” he added.

Last month the national chapter issued a statement about the allegations: