Image: Marsha Edwards (FACEBOOK)

According to Atlanta Police, a 58-year-old mother killed her young adult kids before committing suicide last week.

Three bodies were discovered Wednesday evening in an Atlanta suburb when police conducted a welfare check at the home, local NBC affiliate WXIA reported.

Dr. Marsha Edwards shot and killed her 20-year-old daughter Erin Edwards and 24-year-old son Christopher Edwards before turning the gun on herself at her upscale Cobb County townhouse sometime last week.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive in the killings but judging from social media, the family appeared to have lived a charmed and proud life.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” Marsha Edwards wrote in her final Instagram post on Wednesday.



The prominent family had ties in the media, medical and civic industries of Atlanta.



Marsha recently attended the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Miami two weeks ago and snapped photos with the organization’s Hall of Fame inductee Tom Joyner and Trayvon Martin’s mother Sabrina Fulton, among others.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she was the owner of MME Enterprises, a surgical and medical equipment supply firm.



Her former husband, surgeon and civic leader Christopher Edwards, is the Atlanta Housing Authority board chairman and served on Morehouse School of Medicine’s board of trustees and the board of Grady Memorial Hospital.



Daughter Erin interned on the web desk of NBC 4 New York this summer.

“Erin Edwards spent the summer interning with the web team at WNBC, and was going into her senior year at Boston University,” the news outlet posted on its site. “She had infectious enthusiasm and a true passion for journalism, and even more important was [a] genuinely good and kind person who will be sorely missed by everyone at NBC New York.”

Christopher worked as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement that she joins “the greater Atlanta community in mourning the loss of three members of the beloved Edwards family.”



“Chris and Erin were beautiful, vibrant, and brilliant young adults, whom we had the pleasure of knowing their entire lives,” she said. “They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion, and kindness. May the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, be with the Edwards family and all who had the honor to have known them.”



