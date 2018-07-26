Photo: Michael Reynolds (Getty Images)

Like the rest of the White House’s merciless band of deplorables who’ve sold their souls to work with President Trump, only to be fired, Omarosa Manigault Newman, fresh off her highly respected appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is set to release her scathing memoir: “ I told on Harriet Tubman” Sike! the book is really called, “Hello Police, Nat Turner is over here plotting something and looking real suspicious” Double sike! it’s actually called, Unhinged.



According to the Los Angeles Times, Newman’s book is supposed to be a peek from outside her slave quarters, to an in-depth look inside the shithole that is the White House.

Here’s how the Times breaks it down:

The cutthroat “Apprentice” alum — who served as director of communications in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison before unceremoniously departing 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in December — will publish a memoir titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” The tome will be released Aug. 14 and comes by way of the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, which has published memoirs from actresses Tiffany Haddish and Amy Schumer.

Look, unfortunately, Omarosa is a thing. She came into the collective American consciousness as a ruthless competitor willing to doing anything to become a reality television villain. As such, mostly thanks to Russia and 53 percent of white woman who “hate injustice” yet voted for Trump, Newman is still apart of the collective consciousness of America.

Much like a boot with a broken heel, Omarosa proved herself pointless inside the White House and now, she’s ready to tell her crazy ass story.

“But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account,” Gallery Books said, the Times reports.

And lest we foget, Omarosa was a disaster in the White House.

Firstly, she had a trumped-up position that basically amounted to her sharpening pencils and compiling TPS reports. Secondly, because of her proximity to the president, she was the White House Spliff Starr who basically threatened those who offended her sense of importance. Rumor has it that when she got canned, she had to literally be Jazzy Jeff’d out of the White House. Below is live footage of Omarosa’s departure.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Omarosa left the White House to land on CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, where she tried desperately to reframe herself as a caring person with feelings and a pulse. She also teased several stories of how truly unhinged the president had actually become.

I say all of this to say that I pray that I get an advance copy of this messy ass book because, well, I enjoy messiness. And nothing is more messy than an Omarosa scorned.