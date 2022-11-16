In 2013, the FBI began keeping track of hate crimes against transgender people. This year—ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance—the Human Right Campaign shared that at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the US.

The Human Rights Campaign also noted that since the FBI began tracking the acts of violence, there have been a total of 302 violent deaths of gender-nonconforming and transgender people. According to its annual report, in 2022 transgender people of color make up 81% of identified victims with 59% of them being Black.

Trans women are killed at higher rates, with them making up 63% of all documented victims since 2013. Transgender Awareness Week is currently underway, with Sunday being Transgender Day of Remembrance. It serves as an international observance of those who lose their lives due to anti-transgender violence.

The LGBTQ advocacy organization also stated that the number of deaths are most likely higher than on record because the crimes will often go unreported or the victims are misgendered in police reports. In addition, the data doesn’t include those who died by suicide, which occurs at much higher rates among LGBTQ people than the general population.

The report also revealed that 15 trans people have been killed by police or when they were in the custody of prisons, jails or ICE detention centers since 2013. Two of those deaths occurred this year. Other victims were killed by someone they knew.

Almost one-fifth of those whose killer was identified turned out to be an intimate partner. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign recorded its highest total of deadly violence against trans and gender-nonconforming people, with the final total being 57 victims.