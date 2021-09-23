Whitney Houston will be getting the biopic treatment (albeit, for the 50-leventh time) soon, thanks to the upcoming feature from Sony and TriStar Pictures, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

While the role of the iconic late singer has already been solidified, (looking at you Naomie Ackie), Judas & the Black Messiah and Moonlight star Ashton Sanders has been tapped for the role of Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown, according to Deadline. As previously reported by The Root, the film will be directed by Kasi Lemmons with a screenplay penned by Academy Award-winner Anthony McCarten that promises to take viewers “on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music.” The film is being produced in part by Pat Houston on behalf of Houston’s estate and Clive Davis, among others. The Photograph’s Stella Meghie will serve as an executive producer, as well.

Look, no shade to Ashton—and I mean that in the most sincere way possible, but: WAS WOODY MCCLAIN BUSY?? (The answer is probably yes because last I heard he was raising hell on STARZ’ Power Book II: Ghost, but still!) The guy practically is Bobby B at this point. (If you saw The Bobby Brown Story on BET, then you know what I’m talking about.)

Speaking of, while this film may have found its faux “King of R&B,” the real Bobby Brown recently expressed his displeasure about the long-rumored forthcoming remake of the classic 1992 film, The Bodyguard, which also starred Houston. Last week, we told you the reboot had just found its screenwriter, Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López to pen the “reimagining” and snagged the film’s original writer-producer, Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures to join in, too.

However, despite the massive success of the original film, per The Source, Brown isn’t exactly feeling a modern-day reboot. When asked if he thought the film was a bad idea while zipping through the airport, Brown kept it short and to the point with a simple: “Yeah.” Maybe if the casting is correct, he’ll come around eventually, but like the saying goes: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is expected to hit theaters December 23, 2022.



