White male privilege is an intoxicating drug and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is high as a giraffe’s ass.



On Wednesday, Julie Swetnick, came out to claim that during the 1980's, she witnessed Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attempting to get teen girls “inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang-raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.”

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” Swetnick said in a statement released by her lawyer Michael Avenatti. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Swetnick also claimed that she was the victim of “one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes” but she did not claim that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her. Ultimately, what Swetnick’s claim did was poke holes in this 40-year-old virgin, choirboy charade that has been put on display by both Kavanaugh and his supporters in the GOP.

As it stands, there is mounting evidence against Kavanaugh that is beginning to show a pattern of sexual misconduct. Two women —Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez — have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. And these newest claims surfaced a day before Blasey Ford is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In fact, with each passing day, a different image of Kavanaugh emerges that is in direct opposition to the God-loving celibate Christian that he has sold his conservative counterparts. On Monday, Kavanaugh’s Yale University described Kavanaugh as “a heavy drinker” who became “aggressive and belligerent” when drunk.

“It is from this experience that I concluded that although Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk,” James Roche, Kavanaugh’s fall 1983 Yale roommate said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Roche also knew Ramirez during this time and described her as an honest straight shooter.

“I cannot imagine her making this up,” he told ABC-7 News in California. “Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described.”

Then there were his Georgetown Preparatory high school yearbook inscriptions in which he claimed to be a member of the “Renate Alumni,” a reference to Renate Schroeder (who is now Renate Schroeder Dolphin), a former student at a neighboring girls’ school.

Schroeder who had no idea that nine players on the football team which included Kavanaugh, claimed to be members of “Renate Alumni” until news stations began contacting her, called implication “horrible”.

“The insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue,” Dolphin said in a statement, Vox reports. “I pray their daughters are never treated this way.”

The Time’s Up movement has called for Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination.

“Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court,” the statement reads. “His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come.”

“There is simply no path forward,” the statement continues. “A man accused of multiple instances of sexual violence cannot have decision-making power over the lives of American women for decades to come. If elevated to the high court, the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned. For the good of the court and the good of the country, Judge Kavanaugh must withdraw his nomination.”

Whether you believe the continuous claims made by people who knew Kavanaugh during his formative years, or you keep your head inside a pickle jar, it’s time for Kavanaugh to abandon his white male privilege defiant stance to see this through and go sit his ass down in a corner.