Image: iStock

Much like Trump’s toupee glue, being a teacher is a thankless job.

There’s low pay, long hours, and a tremendous amount of responsibility to mold the minds of our next generation. But even outside of being an educator, they’re disciplinarians, role models, mentors, and invaluable pillars of our society who have a profound ability to nurture and connect with our youth.

Advertisement

So how in the hell did this happen?

No, that’s not a Breitbart Christmas party you’re overhearing, that’s a group of 11th grade high school students from Dover High School in New Hampshire knocking out three-part harmonies:

“Walking through the streets, white masks on our heads Blood beneath our feet, laughing till they’re dead (ha ha ha)“

Before they eventually segue into an enthusiastic (and inconceivably racist) rendition of the mistletoe jam formerly known as “Jingle Bells”:

“KKK, KKK, let’s kill all the blacks Burn a cross on their front yard and hope they don’t come back”

According to NBC News, apparently they were tasked with creating a jingle based on the post-Civil War Reconstruction era for their U.S. History class.

Advertisement

Needless to say, as much as we love teachers, this probably wasn’t the greatest idea.

As such, Superintendent William Harbron told NBC News: “The principal became aware of the situation late Friday and began working with the teacher. Right now we’re dealing with the immediate need of communication out and dealing with the emotions surrounding the situation.”

In a subsequent letter released on Facebook, Harbon wrote:

“We are deeply concerned that an event such as this could occur and understand the emotion and concern that this event will create for our students, families and staff. “Administration from Dover High School and the District are working with students and the school community to respond immediately and effectively to this racial insensitivity.”

Advertisement

All of this could of been avoided had they just been dreaming of a White Christmas.