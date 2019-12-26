As If Boiled Meat Wasn’t Bad Enough, Trump’s Campaign Seasoned the Season With a Website Full of Lies

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

President Trump has been a joke since taking office. He’s consistently outmatched and outwitted when sitting with heads of state; he lies so much that it’s hard to decipher what’s true and what isn’t, and he reportedly tried to park a truck with big tires on the White House lawn. So it’s unclear whether a recently launched website of videos featuring talking points to help Trump disciples “win an argument with liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes” over the holidays is really connected to the Trump campaign… Wait, of course, it is because THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IS A GODDAMN JOKE.



Apparently, an asshat working for Trump’s campaign decided to work with a group of asshats to create snowflakevictory.com which The Root will not be linking to because fuck that site to help white people win arguments with their relatives in mixed relationships.



From the Washington Post:



The website includes sections titled, “There was no quid pro quo, Democrats always obsessed with impeachment” and “BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALISM.” Each contains a video of a campaign official delivering pro-Trump arguments in front of an American flag graphic. Triumphant music plays in the background. “Family holidays,” a smiling woman says in one of the clips. “Full of love. Full of laughter. And full of the inevitable conversations with the family liberal who just does not want to believe how great America is doing with President Trump in office.”

Apparently the Trump campaign was afraid that Trump’s rhetoric was splitting families apart so they created the website to make sure that no one was left out of the heaping servings of sacrificed macaroni noodles in a thin layer of Velveeta and boiled meat.

“We’ve all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready,” campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, the Post reports. “We’re not helping snowflakes avoid arguments—we’re helping Trump supporters win them!

“As 2019 draws to a close and 2020 approaches, President Trump and Americans are going to be winning, winning, and winning, and then winning some more!”

The website claims that “impeaching President Trump has always been an election tactic. Democrats have never accepted the results of the last election, so they’re trying to interfere with the next one.”

There’s a bunch of other lies, including “the oft-debunked claim that former vice president Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor because he was investigating a company, Burisma, that had added his son Hunter Biden to its board,” according to the Post.

It also lists arguably the most hurtful lie of all—that the Trump White House policy of separating migrant families at the border took place long before Trump took office.

Since when you’re lying you need the most support possible, the Trump campaign—yes, the campaign of the president—tweeted this bullshit site out Tuesday, claiming it had “all the facts you need.”

“We know that at Christmas and holiday time, there’s always that liberal snowflake relative who starts an argument and then runs and hides,” wrote campaign manager Brad Parscale. “This year, don’t let them get away with it. Be like @realDonaldTrump and keep winning!”

