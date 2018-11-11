If you were the President of the United States, and one of the biggest states in the country was being ravaged by rampant wildfires that have caused unspeakable deaths and damage, I would imagine that casting blame and threatening to pull federal funding while people are literally running for their lives would be the last thing you’d be doing.

But because it’s 2018 and people like Omarosa, Diamond and Silk, and The Ghost of Kanye West elected our Commander-in-Tweet into office, here we are.

Yesterday, Trump demonstrated his remarkable dearth of compassion with the following tweet:

Umm ok. But you’re conveniently omitting a historic drought as a contributing factor. As well as—

Wait, why am I try to reason with you? Fuck this.

In a statement released Saturday, California Professional Firefighters President Brian K. Rice told him to shut that shit up:

“The president’s assertion that California’s forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is dangerously wrong. Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography. Moreover, nearly 60 percent of California forests are under federal management, and another two-thirds under private control. It is the federal government that has chosen to divert resources away from forest management, not California.”

Then celebrities jumped into the fray as well.

At last count, the Camp Fire in Northern California has burned over 108,000 acres of land and has killed 23 people, while the Woolsey Fire ravaging Los Angeles has scorched 83,275 acres. The Hill Fire in Ventura County has lost 4,531 acres.

Unlike 45, we send our deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy.