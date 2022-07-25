While President Biden waits out the rest of his COVID-19 isolation period, Vice President Kamala Harris has been hitting the road to discuss abortion and what’s at stake in the upcoming midterm elections.

Harris, who as a Senator earned a 100% rating from the abortion advocacy organization NARAL, has been the administration’s face on the abortion crisis even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

But reporting from Politico and the 19th News suggest that Harris and her team plan to significantly ramp up her public-facing efforts on the issue ahead of the November elections.



Over the last few weeks, Harris has been meeting with lawmakers in states hostile to abortion, according to Politico.

Today, Harris went to Indiana, where state lawmakers have called a special legislative session to ban the procedure. Harris plans to speak with advocates and legislatures about they can do collectively to protect abortion rights in the state.

The Vice President also released a video on Twitter with Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta about the threat banning abortion poses to the lives of pregnant people in the state.

Harris’ tour isn’t just about abortion access. It’s also about control of the House and Senate.

As Biden’s approval ratings tank, hitting an all-time low last week, the 19th news reports that the White House’s new strategy involves putting the history-making Vice President front and center.

Over the last couple of weeks, Harris has been to several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where she gave remarks at the Gubernatorial campaign of Josh Shapiro.

Harris has also been giving more high-profile television interviews, in contrast to her earlier tenure as Vice President, when critics accused the White House of sidelining her.

She’s has made it a point to emphasize her role as the first Black Vice President by taking on speaking roles at Essence Festival along with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters.

Harris also spoke at the NAACP convention, National Urban League conference, and an Omega Psi Phi fraternity event, where she received a standing ovation from the fraternity brothers, according to the 19th.

It’s too soon to know how this new public-facing Vice President could impact the midterm elections, but it’s worth keeping an eye on ahead of what is sure to be a contentious election season.